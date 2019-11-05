Boy missing since building collapse in Narayanganj is found dead

Wahid, 12, was found dead on the construction site at Baburile at around 2 pm on Tuesday, said Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Narayanganj.



Son of Rubel Mia, a grocer in Bangla Bazar, Wahid was a grade VI student in Kashipur Ujir Ali High School.



The building collapsed into the nearby canal on Sunday evening. Wahid had remained missing since then.



The Fire Service began a search for Wahid at 9am the next day.



“Wahid was found buried under the collapsed wall of the ground floor balcony. The body was recovered after draining out the canal water,” said Arefin.