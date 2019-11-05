Boy missing since building collapse in Narayanganj is found dead
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 03:31 PM BdST
Fire Service rescuers recovered the body of a missing boy from a four-storey under-construction building that collapsed two days ago.
Wahid, 12, was found dead on the construction site at Baburile at around 2 pm on Tuesday, said Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Narayanganj.
Son of Rubel Mia, a grocer in Bangla Bazar, Wahid was a grade VI student in Kashipur Ujir Ali High School.
The building collapsed into the nearby canal on Sunday evening. Wahid had remained missing since then.
The Fire Service began a search for Wahid at 9am the next day.
“Wahid was found buried under the collapsed wall of the ground floor balcony. The body was recovered after draining out the canal water,” said Arefin.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Boy missing since building collapse in Narayanganj is found dead
- HC scraps FR Towner owner Faruk’s bail in building design forgery case
- Thousands join first funeral prayer for Khoka in New York
- 60 detained with deer traps at Sundarbans
- Expatriate NID registration begins Tuesday
- Allegations of 'extrajudicial' killings in the guise of a war on drugs in Bangladesh, says Amnesty International
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- ACC grills contractor GK Shamim for second day over illegal wealth
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- World Bank praises bKash’s role in wage digitisation in garment sector
- Cyclone threatens to derail crucial second India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot
- Finance minister raises questions over CPD's funding sources
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- Allegations of 'extrajudicial' killings in the guise of a war on drugs in Bangladesh, says Amnesty International