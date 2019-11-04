Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2019 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 10:12 PM BdST
DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam believes the harsher penalties for traffic violations under the new road transport act will help ensure compliance with the law by citizens.
The authorities will start enforcing the new law from next week, Shafiqul said at a media briefing on Monday.
The commissioner also promised tough measures against any police officer who violates the law.
The government passed the new legislation -- which came into effect on Nov 1 -- in the wake of unprecedented student protests after two college-goers were run over and killed by a bus in Dhaka last year.
"The punishments are significantly higher. We believe it will lead people to follow the law in fear of the repercussions," said Shafiqul.
Over the years, the government has taken a number of initiatives to bring order to the roads of Dhaka but to little avail.
The Road Transport Act, 2018 stipulates a five-year jail term or up to Tk 500,000 in fines or both for drivers involved in road traffic accidents while certain traffic violations are also deemed arrestable offences under the new legal framework.
The law also incorporates a demerit point system for drivers under which, points will be docked from a driver's licence for traffic infractions. The licence will be cancelled once all 12 of the allocated points are deducted.
"A case will be started if anyone is critically injured or killed in a road accident. Drivers' records will be stored in a server which will be accessed to determine the number of points that have been docked from a licence," said the DMP commissioner.
The law also allows people to appeal any fine imposed for a violation, said Shafiqul.
"We will take steps to ensure that a first time offender receives a tolerable fine. However they will be warned that a repeat of the offence in future will result in a Tk 25,000 fine."
On the issue of jaywalking, Shafiqul said, "There is a fine for pedestrians who jaywalk instead of using a footbridge or zebra crossing to cross the road. Traffic police will help pedestrians cross roads on the zebra crossing."
"We believe the implementation of the law will restore order to traffic."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- ACC grills contractor GK Shamim for second day over illegal wealth
- Former Jute Minister Abdul Latif Siddique secures six-month bail in graft case
- Import through Benapole suspended for third day after technical glitch
- Police arrest key suspect in Ctg murder case
- Electrocution kills three in Barguna
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- India supports Bangladesh's efforts to end Rohingya crisis: Jaishankar
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
Most Read
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- Don’t you see the grief of those who have lost loved ones since 1975? Hasina asks
- NOLTE in Dhaka’s Banani offers up to 40pc discount on kitchen, furniture collections
- Akhtaruzzaman to stay on as Dhaka University VC for four years