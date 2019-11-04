Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest key suspect in Ctg murder case

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Nov 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 01:24 PM BdST

Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a teenager in Chattogram from Dhaka.

Md Sohel, 22, was detained from the capital’s Malibag area on Monday morning, said Chattogram Khulshi Police Station chief Pranab Chowdhury.

Sohel is an autorickshaw mechanic.

“Sohel fled from Chattogram on the night of the murder. Subsequently, a team from Khulshi Police Station arrived in Dhaka after failing to catch him in Chattogram. Police arrested him from Malibag road this morning,” OC  Pranab Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.

Mohammad Nahid, 19, was murdered in front of No. 13 Pahartali ward councilor’s office in Chattogram’s Ambagan area on Sunday night.

Three people, including Nahid, went to Ambagan to ‘beat up’ Sohel following a dispute, said police. Sohel inserted a screwdriver into Nahid’s chest during the fight.

Nahid was rushed to the local Ma O Shishu Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

“Sohel later told the police that he and Nahid were friends,” said OC Pranab.

No case has been filed yet in connection with the incident. Nahid’s  family has informed police that they will start a case after the completion of his burial.

