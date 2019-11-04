Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2019 04:12 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 04:12 AM BdST
Police have arrested a woman, the prime suspect in the killings of a businessman’s mother-in-law and housemaid at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.
The law enforcers arrested the suspect, Surovi Akter Nahida, at a slum in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday, Dhanmondi Police Station OC Abdul Latif said.
After the bodies of Afroza Begum, 65, and her house help “Bithi”, 18, were found with throats slit at their home on Friday, police said they were looking for a new housemaid who entered the house in the afternoon and left in the evening.
Police are yet to reveal a motive but believe such murders are the work of a professional killer and Nahida actually posed as a housemaid to carry out the killings.
A blood-stained shoe of Nahida was found near the house later, police said.
