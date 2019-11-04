Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Nov 2019 04:12 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 04:12 AM BdST

Police have arrested a woman, the prime suspect in the killings of a businessman’s mother-in-law and housemaid at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.
Related Stories

The law enforcers arrested the suspect, Surovi Akter Nahida, at a slum in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday, Dhanmondi Police Station OC Abdul Latif said.

After the bodies of Afroza Begum, 65, and her house help “Bithi”, 18, were found with throats slit at their home on Friday, police said they were looking for a new housemaid who entered the house in the afternoon and left in the evening.

Police are yet to reveal a motive but believe such murders are the work of a professional killer and Nahida actually posed as a housemaid to carry out the killings.

A blood-stained shoe of Nahida was found near the house later, police said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Harunor Rashid. File Photo

SP Harun removed from Narayanganj

Nazmul gambled abroad: Kamal

Child dies in Narayanganj building collapse

Dhaka city polls in Jan: EC

ACC grills GK Shamim

Case started over Dhanmondi murders

Legal notice served on Prothom Alo

Yunus gets bail after surrender

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.