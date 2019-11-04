Home > Bangladesh

India supports Bangladesh's efforts to end Rohingya crisis: Jaishankar

Published: 04 Nov 2019

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India is "supportive" of Bangladesh’s efforts to resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis.

File Photo: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the media after a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen at the state guesthouse Jamuna during a two-day visit to Dhaka on Aug 20, 2019.

He reiterated India's position in a recent letter to his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Jaishankar said the "safe, speedy, and sustainable return of displaced persons to Myanmar is in the best interests of all concerned”.

"This is also in the best interest of lasting regional security and stability," he added.

Jaishankar also expressed his "deep admiration” for Bangladesh in shouldering the burden of hosting around one million Rohingya who have fled Rakhine State in Myanmar.

