Import through Benapole suspended for third day after technical glitch

The other activities such as immigration and loading and unloading of goods were normal, said the authorities.

Import suspension has stranded hundreds of trucks loaded with goods on both sides of the port, Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director of the port, told bdnews24.com.

The printer connected to the central server in India's Petrapole suffered a technical glitch, causing the problem, said Kartik Chakraborty, the general secretary of Petrapole Port Clearing and Forwarding Staff Welfare Association.

At present, the automation system is working online.

“Importers may face huge losses if the problem is not fixed soon enough,” said Aminul Haque, vice-president of Benapole Port Importers-Exporters Association.

“We heard that the technicians started to work to fix the problem. We hope the trade will resume soon."