Import through Benapole suspended for third day after technical glitch
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2019 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 01:50 PM BdST
Cargo import through Benapole land port has remained suspended for a third straight day due to a technical glitch on the server connected to the printer at Petrapole port in India.
The other activities such as immigration and loading and unloading of goods were normal, said the authorities.
Import suspension has stranded hundreds of trucks loaded with goods on both sides of the port, Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director of the port, told bdnews24.com.
At present, the automation system is working online.
“Importers may face huge losses if the problem is not fixed soon enough,” said Aminul Haque, vice-president of Benapole Port Importers-Exporters Association.
“We heard that the technicians started to work to fix the problem. We hope the trade will resume soon."
