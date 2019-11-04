Former Jute Minister Abdul Latif Siddique secures six-month bail in graft case

The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque passed the order on Monday.

The commission will move to challenge the bail granted by the High Court, the ACC’s lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told reporters.

Latif Siddique, the former MP from Tangail-4 seat, was in charge of the textiles and jute ministry in the Awami League’s 2009-13 term.

Aminul Islam, the assistant director of the ACC’s Bogura branch, started the case with Adamdighi police in Oct, 2017, accusing Latif Siddique and his acquaintance Begum Jahanara Rashid on October 17, 2017, according to the case.

Latif Siddique misused his power and resorted to corruption while selling 2.38 acres of land controlled by the Bangladesh Jute Corporation in Adamdighi Upazila’s Dariapur to Jahanara Rashid, without floating a tender.

The market value of the land was Tk 6.4 million as per the government’s assessment but he sold it for Tk 2.3 million, said the ACC in the case.

On June 20, a Bogura court sent Latif Siddique to jail after rejecting his bail plea in the case.

Jahanara Rashid was also charged in the case. The ACC filed a chargesheet with a court on Feb 18 last year after an investigation.