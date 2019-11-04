Home > Bangladesh

Electrocution kills three in Barguna

  Monir Hossain Kamal, Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Nov 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 11:01 AM BdST

Three family members, including a woman and her son, have died of electrocution in Barguna.

The incident occurred at Khashtabak village of Kakchira Union in Patharghata Upazila at 7:30am on Monday, said Patharghata police station OC Md Shahabuddin.

The bodies have been identified as Hamida Begum, 50, her son Russell, 25, and her brother-in-law Delwar Hossain Khan, 45.

Delwar was chopping down a betel nut tree in his house premises when the tree fell on an electric cable, said the OC. He was immediately electrocuted after the wire snapped, he added.

Hamida and Russell were also killed by electric shock as they attempted to save him.s

