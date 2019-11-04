Electrocution kills three in Barguna
Monir Hossain Kamal, Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 11:01 AM BdST
Three family members, including a woman and her son, have died of electrocution in Barguna.
The incident occurred at Khashtabak village of Kakchira Union in Patharghata Upazila at 7:30am on Monday, said Patharghata police station OC Md Shahabuddin.
Delwar was chopping down a betel nut tree in his house premises when the tree fell on an electric cable, said the OC. He was immediately electrocuted after the wire snapped, he added.
Hamida and Russell were also killed by electric shock as they attempted to save him.s
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Electrocution kills three in Barguna
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- India supports Bangladesh's efforts to end Rohingya crisis: Jaishankar
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- Child dead, another missing as building collapses in Narayanganj
- Dhaka city polls in Jan, says EC
- ACC grills contractor GK Shamim over illegal wealth
- Case started over murders of woman, housemaid in Dhanmondi
Most Read
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters
- Don’t you see the grief of those who have lost loved ones since 1975? Hasina asks
- Bangladesh bind India to 148 in first T20