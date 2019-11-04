ACC grills contractor GK Shamim for second day over illegal wealth
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2019 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 04:37 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has grilled controversial government contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim, better known as GK Shamim, on charges of amassing illegal wealth, for the second consecutive day.
Iqbal Hossain, a director of the anti-corruption agency, led the interrogation after Shamim was brought to the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 10:30am on Monday, said ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
On the first day, he was questioned by the ACC officials from 2:15pm to 6pm.
“GK Shamim wasn’t providing information about his illegal assets very candidly. We’re tactfully trying to extract information from him,” said an ACC official.
A Dhaka court placed Shamim on a seven-day remand in custody of the ACC on Oct 27 after rejecting his bail plea in the case.
Shamim, who made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader, is accused of amassing Tk 2.97 billion illegally.
RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of savings in fixed-deposits, alcohol and firearms during a raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketan amid a crackdown on illegal casinos.
