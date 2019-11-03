Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief

The former Test and Twenty20 International captain of the national team has been the ACC’s goodwill ambassador since 2018.



He did not speak to the press.



“He came to discuss an issue. It was a scheduled meeting,” ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.



ACC officials said they treated Shakib to traditional winter cakes.



He will not be able to play until Oct 29 next year due to the ban slapped by the International Cricket Council for not reporting “corrupt approaches” by a bookie. He also faces another year of suspended ban.



ACC chief Iqbal had earlier hailed Shakib for accepting the charges brought by the ICC.



He hoped Shakib would be with the ACC in its efforts to prevent corruption.