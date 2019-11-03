Home > Bangladesh

Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Nov 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 10:12 PM BdST

The government has removed Superintendent of Police Harunor Rashid from the responsibilities of Narayanganj district.
He has been transferred to training reserve force at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka, according to a home ministry order released on Sunday.

The members of the force do not perform any responsibility on the ground.

The general secretary of the Police Service Association has made headlines several times, first for beating up the BNP's former chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque during a demonstration in front of the parliament building in 2011.

The BNP had lodged complaints against Harun when he had been working in Gazipur during local government elections in 2016. The government had withdrawn him only to reinstate him later on.

He was working in Dhaka Metropolitan Police as a deputy commissioner after the government withdrew him from Gazipur in August last year following the city corporation elections.

SP Harun had got the charge of Narayanganj ahead of the general election last year after around three months at the headquarters despite the BNP’s objection.

