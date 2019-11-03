Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 10:12 PM BdST
The government has removed Superintendent of Police Harunor Rashid from the responsibilities of Narayanganj district.
Related Stories
He has been transferred to training reserve force at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka, according to a home ministry order released on Sunday.
The members of the force do not perform any responsibility on the ground.
The general secretary of the Police Service Association has made headlines several times, first for beating up the BNP's former chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque during a demonstration in front of the parliament building in 2011.
The BNP had lodged complaints against Harun when he had been working in Gazipur during local government elections in 2016. The government had withdrawn him only to reinstate him later on.
He was working in Dhaka Metropolitan Police as a deputy commissioner after the government withdrew him from Gazipur in August last year following the city corporation elections.
SP Harun had got the charge of Narayanganj ahead of the general election last year after around three months at the headquarters despite the BNP’s objection.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- Child dead, another missing as building collapses in Narayanganj
- Dhaka city polls in Jan, says EC
- ACC grills contractor GK Shamim over illegal wealth
- Case started over murders of woman, housemaid in Dhanmondi
- Legal notice asks Prothom Alo to pay compensation for student's death
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- Bangladesh remembers four national leaders on Jail Killing Day
Most Read
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Ariful, three other BNP leaders announce resignation from central committee
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- She was daddy’s little girl. At 3, she watched him shot dead
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon
- Bangladesh will welcome back Shakib despite mistake: Mahmudullah
- Ambassador Miller to highlight Bangladesh investment opportunities at Bangkok Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’