Photo exhibition puts human face to the ICPD agenda in Bangladesh

Planning Minister MA Mannan opened the exhibition styled “Humans of ICPD” on Saturday at the Alliance Francaise Dhaka. It is open to all till Nov 12.

The photo exhibition puts a human face to the ICPD agenda in Bangladesh, which is expected to generate momentum ahead of the Nairobi Summit to accelerate the progress of the ICPD agenda.

The summit will be “a watershed” for women and girls everywhere. Taking place on Nov 12-14, it will bring together governments, civil society, academic institutions, the private sector and others.

Participants will be encouraged to announce commitments to help the world finally and fully realise the Programme of Action agreed to by 179 governments in 1994 at the ICPD in Cairo.

Bangladesh as a developing country has achieved a lot of success in different areas, especially in human rights, population, sexual and reproductive health, gender equality, and sustainable development.

The UNFPA says they have played an “important role” in achieving those improvements and now are working closely together with different stakeholders where the rights of women and girls are key to development.

“The struggle towards achieving gender equality remains a prominent one and without it, desired sustainable development and socioeconomic growth will not come into fruition,” the planning minister said.

“Vulnerable groups such as youth, elderly, migrants, tea-garden workers, people living with disabilities and others are currently not sufficiently protected. As a result, choice and reproductive rights are not a reality for all”.

As Bangladesh is embarking on the journey to developing the 8th Five Year plan from 2021, the minister committed that he would put “concerted focus” on the ICPD mandate.

UNFPA Representative in Bangladesh Asa Torkelsson said the UN agency is “fully committed to continuing its support to Bangladesh’s efforts to uphold the right of individuals and expand the horizon of choices for them, especially women and girls”.

In Nairobi, she said, there will be “clear commitments” by all stakeholders that will advance the goals of the ICPD and secure the rights and dignity of all.

“Through powerful portraits and vignettes of people across Bangladesh, we will not only inform key stakeholders about the Programme of Action’s principles but also highlight why ICPD is so important if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.