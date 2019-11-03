Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 02:39 PM BdST
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has secured bail after surrendering to the court in five cases started by suspended employees of Grameen Communications.
Acting Chairman of Third Labour Court Zakia Parveen passed the order on Sunday.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Yunus after he failed to appear in the labour court in connection with three of these cases.
The High Court subsequently ordered Yunus to surrender to the court by Nov 7.
He appeared before the court on Sunday and was granted bail on Tk 10,000 bonds in each of the cases, said Wasiur Rahman, the court's registrar.
Grameen Communications Workers, Employees Union General Secretary Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary Shah Alam, and another person initiated the cases on July 3, after they were sacked in June for forming a trade union at the workplace.
The court had also summoned the company’s Managing Director Naznin Sultana and Deputy General Manager Khandaker Abu Abedin. The judge granted them bail when they appeared in court on Wednesday.
Grameen Communications is an organisation under the Grameen Trust.
The court also summoned Grameen Communications Managing Director Nazneen Sultana and Deputy General Manager Khandaker Abu Abedin.
Both of them surrendered to the court and were granted bail.
