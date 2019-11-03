Home > Bangladesh

Legal notice asks Prothom Alo to pay compensation for student's death

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Nov 2019 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 03:02 PM BdST

Leading daily Prothom Alo has been served a legal notice asking for Tk 100 million in compensation for the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat, who was electrocuted during an event organised by its youth magazine Kishor Alo.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Fayez Ullah sent the notice on behalf of Obaid Ahmed, an alumnus of the educational institution.

A student of class nine, Rahat, 15, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for the event on the school campus on Nov 1.

Aggrieved by the incident, Rahat's peers later blamed 'mismanagement' of the organisers for his death.

The editors of Prothom Alo and Kishor Alo along with the information and education secretaries have been held 'jointly responsible' for the incident in the notice.

They have been asked to pay the Tk 100 million compensation to Rahat’s family within three days or risk facing legal action for their negligence in relation to the incident.

