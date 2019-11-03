HC rejects OC Moazzem’s bail plea in digital security case, orders end to trial in 40 days
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 02:28 PM BdST
The High Court has refused bail to former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain in a case involving the release of a video of a statement by slain madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi on social media.
It ordered the authorities to complete the trial proceedings within 40 working days and said it will only consider Moazzem’s bail plea if the disposal of the case is delayed due to the prosecution.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed on Sunday.
Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.
The video was later released on social media amid widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat by the followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.
A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.
Moazzem sought bail in the case but the Bangladesh Cyber Cime Tribunal his petition and sent him to jail. He subsequently appealed to the High Court challenging the order.
