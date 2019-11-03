Dhaka city polls in Jan, says EC
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 05:06 PM BdST
The city corporations of Dhaka are set to hold elections simultaneously at the start of 2020.
The polls could be held around mid- to late-January next year, said EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir on Sunday.
Earlier, Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda presided over discussions on the polls to the Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations.
"No decision has been taken on the Chattogram City Corporation polls. The election will be held at the end of March or some time later using the updated voters’ list."
Elections to the Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations were previously held on Apr 28, 2015.
