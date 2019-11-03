Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka city polls in Jan, says EC

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Nov 2019 05:06 PM BdST

The city corporations of Dhaka are set to hold elections simultaneously at the start of 2020.

The polls could be held around mid- to late-January next year, said EC's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir on Sunday.

Earlier, Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda presided over discussions on the polls to the Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations.

On the decisions taken at the meeting, Alamgir said the schedule for these elections will be announced any day after Nov 18. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used and citizens registered in the current electoral roll will be eligible to cast ballots.

"No decision has been taken on the Chattogram City Corporation polls. The election will be held at the end of March or some time later using the updated voters’ list."

Elections to the Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations were previously held on Apr 28, 2015.

