Child dead, another missing as building collapses in Narayanganj

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Nov 2019 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 07:20 PM BdST

A 12-year-old boy has died and another is missing as rescuers have pulled six survivors from the debris of a building that collapsed in a canal in Narayanganj.

Citing witnesses, Fire Service and Civil Defence official Abdullah Arefin said the four-storey under-construction building in Baburail area of the town collapsed with a loud bang around 4pm on Sunday.

The dead child has been identified as Sohel, a student of class six in Haji Ujir Ali School in the neighbourhood.

He was crushed to death on the spot, Arefin said.

The six injured survivors were sent to the Khanpur Hospital in the town, the fire service official said.

“We are searching for another 12-year-old boy named Wazid.”

