BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
Police have seized bullets and drugs from the car of Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Showkat Aziz Russell after chasing the vehicle down in Narayanganj from Dhaka.
Russell, son of Partex Group Chairman MA Hashem, fled the scene after pulling a gun on policemen during an altercation amid traffic congestion in Dhaka’s Tejgaon in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Narayanganj Superintendent of Police Harun-or-Rashid told reporters on Saturday that Rashid’s driver and bodyguard were returning to Narayanganj after dropping him in Dhaka after Friday midnight.
The driver honked when their car was stuck in traffic congestion on the flyover in Tejgaon around 1am on Saturday.
It made Russell angry and he pulled a pistol on the police driver after getting of his car, the SP said. When he sensed that they were police, Russell fled with the gun, Rashid said.
Rashid’s driver and bodyguard then chased Russell’s car and informed others in Narayanganj when the car headed there, the SP said.
Around 3am, police stopped the vehicle at Siddhirganj and detained the trio after finding the bullets and drugs, he said.
A case was started against Russell and his chauffer, Mohammad Sumon, 29. The car was seized.
Hashem came to Narayanganj later and freed his daughter-in-law and grandson from police custody on condition that they will help recover the gun.
Russell is the chairman and managing director of Amber Group, which was formed after splitting Partex's businesses.
