BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
Published: 03 Nov 2019 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 10:02 PM BdST
Nazmul Hassan had gambled in a foreign casino and there are hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis who also do so like him, the home minister has said as a video of the Bangladesh Cricket Board president has gone viral amid an anti-casino crackdown.
Gambling is illegal in Muslim-majority Bangladesh and considered highly asocial by the common people, but many covertly gamble in the country.
The finding of illegal casinos in several sporting clubs during raids in Dhaka in September raised eyebrows, but the law enforcement had to bring charges related to illegal liquor and drugs initially as the law offers inadequate punishment for gambling.
After the arrest of a BCB director, Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, in the crackdown, BCB chief Nazmul had said he is “surprised” that his “friend” had never spoken about the casino at Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka.
But recently a video of Nazmul actively participating in a gambling table of a casino went viral on social media.
Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was asked by the media at an event in Dhaka on Sunday whether the government will act against Nazmul.
“We are working against gambling as it is banned by the constitution. We are working against those who are violating this law. Our fight is against those who run illegal casino business,” he said.
“We will have to chase hundreds of thousands of people if we try to identify the gamblers. The man you are speaking about was not in Bangladesh. We’ve seen the video. He was gambling in a foreign country,” Kamal added.
