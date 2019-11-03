Bangladesh remembers four national leaders on Jail Killing Day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 01:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh is observing Jail Killing Day, when the four national leaders close to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were assassinated 44 years ago.
On Nov 3, 1975, four leaders of the wartime national government—acting president Syed Nazrul Islam, prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad and cabinet ministers M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman—were brutally killed inside Dhaka’s Central Jail.
They were murdered while in state custody as the country witnessed sweeping changes in politics amid the chaos that followed Bangabandhu’s assassination.
The day Bangladesh was robbed of its top national leaders has since been remembered as Jail Killing Day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the four leaders by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on Sunday as part of the remembrance programme.
Leaders of the Awami League and its associate organisations also paid their respects by placing wreaths before the portrait of the nation's founding father.
“The government is considering creating a commission to bring the beneficiaries of the Nov 3 jail killing to account. They are working with a promise of creating a secular Bangladesh envisioned by the martyred leaders,” he said.
Awami League leaders went to the Banani graveyard to pay their respects to Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad and M Mansur Ali. Tribute was paid to the grave of AHM Quamruzzaman in Rajshahi as well.
"The anti-state powers are still trying to create a political void but the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.
The national flag was hoisted at the Bangabandhu Bhaban, the Awami League headquarters and other offices throughout the country while the party flag has been kept at half-mast. The Awami League leaders have also worn black badge.
A discussion on Jail Killing Day led by Hasina will be held at the Krishibid Institution auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
