ACC grills contractor GK Shamim over illegal wealth

Published: 03 Nov 2019 04:11 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has begun grilling controversial contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim, better known as GK Shamim, over the accumulation of illegal wealth.

Director Iqbal Hossain led the interrogation after Shamim was brought to the ACC headquarters in Segun Bagicha from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 2:15 pm on Sunday, said the anti-graft watchdog's spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

Dhaka's Senior Special Judge Court placed Shamim on a 7-day remand in custody of the ACC on Oct 27 after rejecting his bail plea in the case.

Shamim, who made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader, is accused of amassing Tk 2.97 billion illegally.

RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during a raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon amid the crackdown on the illegal casino business.

