US to work with Bangladesh to combat human trafficking: USAID mission director

Derrick Brown reaffirmed the commitment of the US on Saturday at the closing session of a training programme for police officers on human trafficking investigation in Dhaka.

More than 20 officers from 20 districts learned best practices for handling such cases, the US embassy said.

“Putting more traffickers behind bars will give hope to vulnerable groups at risk of being trafficked and send a strong signal to would-be traffickers that they will be found and punished for their crimes,” Brown said.

The United States, through its development arm USAID Bangladesh’s Counter Trafficking in Persons programme or BC/TIP, partnered with the Forensic Training Institute or FTI of the Bangladesh Police’s Criminal Investigation Department to sponsor the five-day anti-trafficking in persons investigation skills training.

In collaboration with the FTI, the BC/TIP programme developed a training curriculum on best practices for handling and investigating TIP cases and assisting trafficking victims in filing cases against perpetrators.

This training is the third anti-human trafficking investigation course held since August.

Twenty-three police officers from 20 trafficking-prone districts actively participated in the classroom and scenario-based training held at the FTI in Dhaka and conducted by the BC/TIP programme, which is funded by USAID and implemented by Winrock International, a US non-governmental organisation.

The embassy said the United States is committed to working with Bangladesh to implement its National Plan of Action to combat human trafficking.

As part of those efforts, BC/TIP has invested more than $8 million to support TIP shelter homes and judicial sector capacity building.

This year, the US government designated Bangladesh a Tier 2 Watch List country on its human trafficking list for the third consecutive year.

Bangladesh continues to be a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children subjected to forced labour and sex trafficking.

“Improving investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases will enhance Bangladesh’s efforts to confront this crime,” the embassy said.

The training is one of many initiatives of the US Embassy in Bangladesh to support the government of Bangladesh’s efforts to combat trafficking in persons and build capacity to protect vulnerable populations.