Transport owners call for revision of new road transport law
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 05:14 PM BdST
Transport owners have called for certain provisions of the new road transport law to be revised arguing that it will lead to a shortage of drivers.
The government passed the law following unprecedented student protests for justice for two college students’ death in an accident last year. The law came into effect from Nov 1.
“The non-bailable offences under the law will lead to a shortage of drivers,” he told a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.
The legislation imposes a maximum five-year jail term or Tk 500,000 fines or both on drivers involved in road traffic accidents while denying bail for bus accidents.
Punishment for violation of other traffic rules like driving a vehicle without fitness, not taking stipulated safety measures while driving, and jaywalking, has also been increased.
“At present, the transport sector is facing a shortage of drivers. If a driver cannot secure bail and is jailed soon after an accident, the crisis will deepen. What will happen then?, " said Enayetullah.
According to a report by the World Health Organisation on road crashes, there are 2 million licenced drivers against the 3.8 million registered vehicles in Bangladesh. That means about 1.8 million vehicles are driven by untrained drivers.
