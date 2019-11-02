Police arrest 11 members of a 'robbery gang' in Ctg
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 05:56 PM BdST
Police have arrested 11 members of a gang of robbers who were holed up in a cave in Chattogram's Sitakunda.
The arrests were made after a raid in the port city’s Tiger Pass area by Kotwali police early Saturday.
The suspects were identified as Md Salauddin, 24, Md Raju, 19, Israfil Hossain Alam, 22, Akbar Hossain, 22, 'Selim', 28, Md Titu, 25, 'Yasin', 23, Fazar Ali, 35, Md Sumon, 25, Rahim Prokash Hridoy, 22, and Polash Hossain, 25.
They are residents of the port city’s Sitakunda Upazila and Akbar Shah Thana area.
Police revealed the details of the operation at a media briefing at the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP)’s headquarters on Saturday afternoon.
“Md Salauddin, the leader of the gang has already served two and a half years in jail. He was released on bail two months ago and got back to his criminal ways,” said CMP’s Deputy Commissioner (south) SM Mehedi Hasan.
“The gang committed several crimes in the port city’s Sitakunda and Mirsharai Upazila, Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, Feni, Cumilla, Laksam and Noakhali. They used a cave in Sutakunda as their hideout. That’s why, it was difficult to arrest them.”
The arrestees were spotted in the morning while they were preparing for a robbery at the Tiger Pass area, Mehedi said.
Two firearms, two cartridges, two knives, six machetes, a pickup van and a private car were seized from them.
“The suspects have admitted to committing robberies in various parts of Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla and Noakhali,” Mehedi said.
“They were involved in at least 200 robberies in the past five years. The gang is named in several cases with Mirsharai and Akbar Shah police stations.”
