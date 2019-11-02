New road transport law taking longer to be fully enforced

Not much police activity to operationalise the new Sct has been seen in Dhaka after the Road Transport Act came into effect on Friday, a weekly holiday when fewer vehicles ply on the streets than they do on weekdays.

The government passed the law following unprecedented student protests for justice for two college students’ death in an accident last year.

“We lack discipline on the roads and highways. We want to bring back order. It’s our challenge and for this, we have passed the law. We’ve done everthing we could do,” Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

“Development has no value without discipline,” he remarked.

Students hold placards in a human chain as they continue their campaign for safe roads for the sixth day on Friday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Jail term for drivers involved in road traffic accidents has been increased to maximum five years, or up to Tk 500,000 fines or both.

Punishment for violation of other traffic rules like driving a vehicle without fitness, not taking stipulated safety measures while driving, and jaywalking, has also been increased.

Abdur Razzak, joint commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Traffic (South) unit, believes it would take more time to implement the new law.

“We can’t start it at a time. The people are yet to know about it. The DMP officers who will enforce the legislation also need to know about it first. We’ve arranged training for them,” he said.

“At one place in the law, it is stated that ‘not more than Tk 25,000 in fines' shall be imposed. But we won’t start slapping the maximum fine first. We will gradually increase it,” he explained.

Police have recently begun accepting fines instantly in cash, bank cards or mobile financial system, but the wireless POS machines are yet to be updated for the new rates of fines.

“We are taking payments of fines manually now,” Razzak said and added it would take a month for the update.

Police are distributing leaflets to make the people aware of the new law, he said.

Drivers, passengers and pedestrians have given mixed reactions to the new law.

Proper execution of the law will bring discipline to the roads, Dhaka University student Mostafa Mohammad believes.

But Saiful Islam, a private company executive, thinks awareness about the law is needed first.

A driver of Dewan Paribahan agreed with the student for safety on roads.

But Trust Paribahan driver Abdul Haque said the punishment was increased “unfairly”.

“Do we deliberately cause accidents?” he argued,