EC rekindles push for election law reforms
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 01:24 PM BdST
The Election Commission has revived plans to reform Bangladesh's electoral rules which were put on the back burner ahead of the 11th general elections.
Efforts were underway to revamp the Representation of the People Order, 1972 and the Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance 1976 last year.
However, the initiative stalled with the EC only amending the RPO to facilitate the use of electronic voting machines or EVMs at the polls amid opposition from one side of the political aisle.
But a year on, drafts of the amended RPO and Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance were once again placed before the commission for review on Thursday.
"The reforms are part of an ongoing process. The commission discussed both matters in the meeting. A committee headed by an election commissioner will delve deeper into these issues," said Election Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam.
But nothing has been finalised yet, he added, while remaining coy about the specifics of the proposed reforms.
"There were proposals to review various aspects of the election law. It requires a lot more scrutiny. The draft of the Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance has been sent to the law ministry with a few observations. The EC's committee on reforms will examine these."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- EC rekindles push for election law reforms
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- New road transport law taking longer to be fully enforced
- Dhaka Residential Model College student electrocuted at Kishor Alo function
- Washington's South Asia point person Alice Wells coming to Bangladesh
- Woman, housemaid found dead at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- Police to file Abrar murder charges in a week
- Ward Councillor Monju placed on 10-day remand in arms, drugs cases
- Lawyers meet war crimes convict Azharul in Kashimpur prison
Most Read
- Businessman’s mother-in-law, housemaid found dead at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- Dhaka Residential Model College student electrocuted at Kishor Alo function
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- Hasina has listed 1,500 who have infiltrated Awami League: Quader
- Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air
- ACC sets sights on Bangladeshi gamblers in Singapore casinos
- Indonesian from Islamic advisory body caned for adultery
- Hilsa glut drives prices down after 22-day ban
- Trump, lifelong New Yorker, declares himself as resident of Florida