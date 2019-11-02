Dhaka Residential Model College student electrocuted at Kishor Alo function
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2019 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 02:28 AM BdST
A student of Dhaka Residential Model College has died by electrocution from a power generator during a programme at the institution.
The power generator was set up behind a stage erected for “Ki Ananda”, a function of the daily Prothom Alo’s magazine for juveniles Kishor Alo, on Friday afternoon, police said.
The organisers took the victim, Nayeemul Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine, to the Universal Medical College Hospital, formerly Aysha Memorial Specialised Hospital, at Mohakhali, Mohammadpur Police Station OC GG Biswas told bdnews24.com.
The doctors declared Nayeem dead, the OC said.
Police transferred the body to the family without post-mortem examination on their request, Biswas said.
Nayeem’s family, hailing from Noakhali, reside at Agargaon, a teacher of the institution said, requesting to be anonymous.
The teacher said the organisers took Nayeem to the hospital far from the institution while there were many others in the area, including the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, because they had a contract with the Universal Hospital for the function.
He said in a Facebook post uploaded on the magazine’s page that Nayeem was electrocuted after he came to watch the programme.
He was taken to an emergency medical camp there and attended by two FCPS doctors who recommended taking him to a hospital immediately, Anisul said in the post.
Doctors declared Nayeemul dead when he was taken there, he said.
