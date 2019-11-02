Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2019 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 03:26 PM BdST
Dhaka Residential Model College has opened an investigation into the death of a student who was electrocuted during a programme at the institution amid protests by his peers.
Nayeemul Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for “Ki Ananda”, a function of the daily Prothom Alo’s magazine for juveniles Kishor Alo, on Friday afternoon
Students launched protests on the campus on Saturday blaming the mismanagement and negligence of the authorities for Abrar's death.
They demanded a proper probe into the incident and the release of security camera footage by organisers Prothom Alo within 72 hours.
The college's Principal Brig Gen Kazi Shamim Ahmed later placated the disgruntled students with assurances of a proper investigation.
"A three-strong probe panel has been formed to look into the death of ninth grader Nayeemul Abrar. It will report back within seven days," he told bdnews24.com.
Abrar, who hails from Noakhali, lived with his family at the capital's Agargaon.
Police transferred the body to the family without post-mortem examination on their request, said Mohammadpur Police OC GG Biswas.
"Abrar was electrocuted behind the stage set up for the 'Ki Ananda' programme. The organisers took him to Mohakhali's Universal Medical College Hospital (formerly known as Aysha Memorial Specialised Hospital) where doctors pronounced him dead," the OC said.
"He was taken to Aysha Memorial Hospital by the organisers instead of the nearby Suhrawardy Hospital," a student said on condition of anonymity.
Universal Medical College Hospital was a stakeholder in the event, according to the student.
Kishor Alo Editor Anisul Hoque expressed 'deep regret' over the death of Abrar in a Facebook post.
Abrar was rushed to an emergency medical camp on the campus where two FCPS doctors attended to him and advised taking him to a hospital, he wrote.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- EC rekindles push for election law reforms
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- New road transport law taking longer to be fully enforced
- Dhaka Residential Model College student electrocuted at Kishor Alo function
- Washington's South Asia point person Alice Wells coming to Bangladesh
- Woman, housemaid found dead at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- Police to file Abrar murder charges in a week
- Ward Councillor Monju placed on 10-day remand in arms, drugs cases
- Lawyers meet war crimes convict Azharul in Kashimpur prison
Most Read
- Businessman’s mother-in-law, housemaid found dead at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- Dhaka Residential Model College student electrocuted at Kishor Alo function
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- Hasina has listed 1,500 who have infiltrated Awami League: Quader
- Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air
- ACC sets sights on Bangladeshi gamblers in Singapore casinos
- Indonesian from Islamic advisory body caned for adultery
- Hilsa glut drives prices down after 22-day ban
- Trump, lifelong New Yorker, declares himself as resident of Florida