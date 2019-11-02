Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests

Nayeemul Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for “Ki Ananda”, a function of the daily Prothom Alo’s magazine for juveniles Kishor Alo, on Friday afternoon

Students launched protests on the campus on Saturday blaming the mismanagement and negligence of the authorities for Abrar's death.

They demanded a proper probe into the incident and the release of security camera footage by organisers Prothom Alo within 72 hours.

The college's Principal Brig Gen Kazi Shamim Ahmed later placated the disgruntled students with assurances of a proper investigation.

"A three-strong probe panel has been formed to look into the death of ninth grader Nayeemul Abrar. It will report back within seven days," he told bdnews24.com.

Abrar, who hails from Noakhali, lived with his family at the capital's Agargaon.

Police transferred the body to the family without post-mortem examination on their request, said Mohammadpur Police OC GG Biswas.

"Abrar was electrocuted behind the stage set up for the 'Ki Ananda' programme. The organisers took him to Mohakhali's Universal Medical College Hospital (formerly known as Aysha Memorial Specialised Hospital) where doctors pronounced him dead," the OC said.

"He was taken to Aysha Memorial Hospital by the organisers instead of the nearby Suhrawardy Hospital," a student said on condition of anonymity.

Universal Medical College Hospital was a stakeholder in the event, according to the student.

Kishor Alo Editor Anisul Hoque expressed 'deep regret' over the death of Abrar in a Facebook post.

Abrar was rushed to an emergency medical camp on the campus where two FCPS doctors attended to him and advised taking him to a hospital, he wrote.