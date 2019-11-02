Home > Bangladesh

Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Nov 2019 05:37 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 05:37 AM BdST

Brazilian federal police said they have arrested Saifullah Al-Mamun, born in Bangladesh and considered by authorities one of the world's most prolific human traffickers.

In an operation conducted on Thursday after collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Brazilian police arrested members of a group allegedly implicated in a large scheme of smuggling people into the United States.

Several arrests were made in Sao Paulo, where Al-Mamun was living, and in three other Brazilian cities. The police also froze 42 bank accounts it says were used by the group to finance their activities.

Al-Mamun entered Brazil six years ago as a refugee, and was living in Bras, a diverse neighbourhood in Sao Paulo that is home to immigrants from around the world.

He has been indicted on US charges. According to the United States Department of Justice, Al-Mamun is alleged to have housed people coming from Southeast Asia in São Paulo and arranged for their travel through a network of smugglers operating in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

According to Brazilian police, he and his group were smuggling into Brazil, and then to the United States, people from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan.

They were sent to Brazil's northern Acre state to start a long and dangerous trip through Central America all the way to the Mexican border, to cross into the United States.

Reuters was not able to confirm whether Al-Mamun had a lawyer in Sao Paulo who could be contacted for comment.

Brazilian police said the group charged people coming from Asia around 50,000 reais ($12,524) for the attempt to reach the United States.

Some would also stay illegally in Brazil, where they were given fraudulent documentation.

Police said people suffered violence while waiting in Sao Paulo to start the trip north.

It said a group of eight Bengali people fell into the hands of a Mexican drug cartel while traveling toward the Mexico-US border. ($1 = 3.9924 reais)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Reuters

Brazil arrests Bangladeshi, a ‘prolific human trafficker’

Students hold placards in a human chain as they continue their campaign for safe roads for the sixth day on Friday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Road safety law only in papers

Student electrocuted at Kishor Alo function

Washington's South Asia point person due in Dhaka

Woman, housemaid killed in Dhaka

Abrar murder charges in a week: police

RAB arrested Dhaka South City Corporation Ward Councillor Moinul Haque Monju on charges of extortion on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Monju on 10-day remand

Lawyers meet Azharul in prison

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.