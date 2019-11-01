Woman, housemaid found dead at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2019 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 08:58 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and a housemaid with throats slashed at their Dhanmondi home in Dhaka.
The incident occurred at house No. 21 on road No. 28 in the area, Dhanmondi Police Station OC Abdul Latif told bdnews24.com at 8pm on Friday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Hil Kafi identified the victims as Afroza Begum, 65, the owner of the flat, and 18-year-old house help “Diti”.
Other details were not available immediately.
