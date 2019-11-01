Home > Bangladesh

Woman, housemaid found dead at home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and a housemaid with throats slashed at their Dhanmondi home in Dhaka.

The incident occurred at house No. 21 on road No. 28 in the area, Dhanmondi Police Station OC Abdul Latif told bdnews24.com at 8pm on Friday.

Both of them were found in a room on the third floor of the house, the OC said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Hil Kafi identified the victims as Afroza Begum, 65, the owner of the flat, and 18-year-old house help “Diti”.

Other details were not available immediately.

