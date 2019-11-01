Washington's South Asia point person Alice Wells coming to Bangladesh

During the visit, the state department said, the acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs will meet senior Bangladeshi government officials and civil society leaders.

She will also travel to Cox’s Bazar to meet with Bangladeshi officials and representatives from international and non-governmental organisations to discuss US humanitarian assistance and observe the conditions of Rohingya refugees and host communities are facing.

The state department said she would tour Thailand and Bangladesh from Nov 1 to Nov 7.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told bdnews24.com that she would come to Dhaka on Nov 5.

In Bangkok, according to the state department, she will hold bilateral meetings with regional partners on the margins of the East Asia Summit and Indo-Pacific Business Forum, and will participate in a session of the US-Australia-India-Japan “Quad” consultations.