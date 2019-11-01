Ward Councillor Monju placed on 10-day remand in arms, drugs cases

His driver ‘Sajjad’ has also been remanded in custody for five days in the drugs case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed the remand orders on Friday after police sought seven days to question Monju in each of the cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed the remand orders on Friday after police sought seven days to question Monju in each of the cases while rejecting his bail plea.

Monju, the councillor of ward No. 39, was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday for alleged extortion. The RAB subsequently started two separate cases against him and placed him into the custody of Wari police.

Monju is the lone suspect in the arms case while the elite police unit implicated his driver 'Sajjad' alongside him in the drugs case.

An 'honorary member' of the Awami League's Wari unit, Monju was also a member of the ruling party's Dhaka metropolitan committee.

He grabbed the headlines at different times for alleged extortion at Tikatuli's Rajdhani Supermarket and New Rajdhani Supermarket, land grabbing and running a drug cartel. He has, however, consistently denied these allegations.

But Monju once again came under the spotlight after the government launched a drive to eliminate corruption within the ranks of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

He is also among the 21 councillors to have been served show-cause notices by the DSCC for their repeated absence from meetings.

A businessman named Kazi Md Rony from the Rajdhani Supermarket started a case with the Wari police on Wednesday, according to the RAB.

Councillor Monju had demanded Tk 200,000 from him and threatened him if he would not pay the money, said Rony in the complaint.

RAB looked into the complaint and uncovered a host of other allegations against Monju in the process, prompting raids on his offices and home in Tikatuli on Thursday.

The law enforcement agency subsequently seized two firearms, liquor, cannabis, yaba pills, Phensedyl and sexual stimulants from his residence.