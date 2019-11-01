Slain BCL leader Diaz’s mother seeks to implicate contractor GK Shamim

The Chittagong University student’s hanging body was found at his home near the campus on Nov 20, 2016 after a joint venture of Shamim’s firm GK Builders and another company won the Tk 750 million job to construct a new arts faculty building.

Diaz’s family alleged he had been murdered over control of infrastructure contracts of the university.

Police initially said he had died by suicide but a second post-mortem examination confirmed it had been a murder.

His mother Jaheda Amin Chowdhury filed a petition to have Shamim named as an accused in the murder case with the court of Chattogram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rabiul Alam on Thursday.

The judge ordered the investigation officer to check whether Shamim was involved in the murder.

Assistant Superintendent of Police’s Criminal investigation Department Jasim Uddin is investigating the case.

The accused include several leaders of the ruling party’s youth organisation, including its former Chittagong University unit president Alamgir Tipu and former assistant proctor Anwar Hossain.

Abul Mansur, the lawyer for the plaintiff, told bdnews24.com: “Recent media reports say Diaz had been killed so that the Tk 750 million work could be cleared.”

“And the work order went to Golam Kibria Shamim. So my client believes he was involved in the incident,” Mansur said.

Diaz Irfan Chowdhury

GK Shamim

GK Shamim was arrested on Sept 20 along with his seven bodyguards amid a government crackdown on gambling, contract-grabbing, extortion, corruption and other misdeeds.

Government officials with alleged ties with the contractor have also faced action.