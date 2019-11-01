RAB starts two cases against councillor Monju on drugs, arms charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2019 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 01:58 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has started two separate cases against DSCC councillor Moinul Haque Monju on illegal arms and drugs charges.
RAB 3's Nayeb Subedar Ibrahim Hossain initiated the cases with Wari Police Station on Thursday following Monju's arrest for alleged extortion.
RAB later placed Monju, the councillor of ward No. 39, into the custody of police, said Wari Police Sub-Inspector Milon Chatterjee.
Monju is the lone suspect in the arms case while the elite police unit implicated his driver 'Sajjad' alongside him in the drugs case, according to the police.
Monju, the councillor of ward No. 39, is an 'honorary member' of the Awami League's Wari unit. He was also a member of the ruling party's Dhaka metropolitan committee.
RAB seized liquor, yaba pills and weapons in a raid on the offices of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward Councillor Moinul Haque Monju on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
But Monju once again came under the spotlight after the government launched a drive to eliminate corruption within the ranks of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.
He is also among the 21 councillors to have been served show-cause notices by the DSCC for their repeated absence from meetings.
A businessman named Kazi Md Rony from the Rajdhani Supermarket started a case with the Wari police on Wednesday, according to the RAB.
Councillor Monju had demanded Tk 200,000 from him and threatened him if he would not pay the money, said Rony in the complaint.
RAB looked into the complaint and uncovered a host of other allegations against Monju in the process, prompting raids on his offices and home in Tikatuli on Thursday.
The law enforcement agency subsequently seized two firearms, liquor, cannabis, yaba pills, Phensedyl and sexual stimulants from his residence.
