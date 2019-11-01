Police to file Abrar murder charges in a week
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2019 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 06:01 PM BdST
Formal charges in the case over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad will be pressed within a week, DMP Additional Commissioner Md Monirul Islam.
"Considering the progress of the investigation, we're hopeful that the charge sheet will be filed in a week," he said while attending a debate competition at the Film Development Corporation premises on Friday.
"Whether it was down to a feeling of contrition or other reasons, many of the suspects admitted to their confessional statements under section 164 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure)."
Investigators are preparing the charge sheet based on the accounts of the suspects and analysis of evidence using information technology, said Monirul.
Abrar was bludgeoned to death allegedly by BCL members in a residential hall on the campus on Oct 6 reportedly for his Facebook post criticising the government’s deals with India.
Law enforcers have so far arrested 21 people in connection with the murder.
