Pirojpur-Kolkata direct bus service opens
Pirojpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2019 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 02:49 PM BdST
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Sazzad Hossain and Superintendent of Police Hayatul Islam Khan flagged off the service operated by Greenline Paribahan at Pirojpur Bus Terminal in the southern district on Friday.
A bus will depart the district bus terminal every day at 7am and will arrive at New Market in Kolkata at 2pm, said Md Nazrul Islam, a representative of Greenline Paribahan in Pirojpur. The bus will return to Pirojpur following a similar schedule, he said.
The immigration formalities will be done at Benapole border of Bangladesh and Petrapole border in India's Haridaspur, he said.
"The fare of the air-conditioned 36-seater bus has been fixed at Tk 1,200 or Rs 1,000. A passenger will have to pay Tk 800 to travel up to Benapole only," said Nazrul.
Service counters for the Greenline Paribahan service will be set up at Bagerhat, Khulna and Benapole, he said.
