Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume 9 hours after derailment

Services resumed around 7 am on Friday after workers completed the repair work of the tracks, said Mymensingh Railway Police OC Mosharraf Hossain.

The engine and three compartments of a Dhaka-bound Mohua Express train from Netrokona via Mymensingh went off the tracks near the outer signal of the Fatemanagar Station around 9:40 pm on Wednesday.

A train from Mymensingh's Kewatkhali Loco Shed was dispatched to the scene and began rescue efforts around 10:15 pm.

The incident disrupted train schedules at different stations much to the dismay of passengers.