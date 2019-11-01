Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume 9 hours after derailment
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2019 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 10:59 AM BdST
Rail links between Dhaka and Mymensingh have been restored nine hours after the derailment of a train.
Services resumed around 7 am on Friday after workers completed the repair work of the tracks, said Mymensingh Railway Police OC Mosharraf Hossain.
The engine and three compartments of a Dhaka-bound Mohua Express train from Netrokona via Mymensingh went off the tracks near the outer signal of the Fatemanagar Station around 9:40 pm on Wednesday.
The incident disrupted train schedules at different stations much to the dismay of passengers.
