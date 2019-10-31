RAB detains DSCC Councillor Monju on extortion charges, raids office and home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 02:34 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has detained Dhaka South City Corporation Ward Councillor Moinul Haque Monju on charges of extortion.
The elite police unit launched a raid on the offices of Monju, the councillor of ward No. 39, on Thursday with him in tow, said RAB's Assistant Director (Media) Mizanur Rahman.
"We are now conducting a raid on his home in Tikatuli."
Monju is an 'honorary member' of the Awami League's Wari unit. He was also a member of the ruling party's Dhaka metropolitan committee.
Monju grabbed the headlines at different times for alleged extortion at Tikatuli's Rajdhani Supermarket and New Rajdhani Supermarket, land grabbing and running a drug trade. However, he has consistently denied these allegations.
But Monju once again came under the spotlight after the government launched a drive to eliminate corruption within the ranks of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.
He is also among the 21 councillors to be served show-cause notices by the DSCC for their repeated absence from meetings.
Locals thronged outside his office when the RAB began its operation while many even distributed sweets among themselves to celebrate Monju's apprehension.
