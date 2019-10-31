Home > Bangladesh

Police start case against balloon vendor over fatal cylinder blast in Rupnagar

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Oct 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 02:55 PM BdST

A case has been started against a vendor after a gas cylinder he used to inflate balloons exploded, leaving seven children dead and over a dozen others injured in the capital's Rupnagar Residential Area.

Abu Sayeed faces charges of negligent manslaughter under the penal code and the Explosives Act in the case initiated by Sub-Inspector Suman Banik on Wednesday night, said Rupnagar Police Inspector Deepak Kumar Das.

Sayeed was selling balloons from a van near a slum on Road No.11 opposite Manipur School in Rupnagar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the van was surrounded by a lot of people -- some of whom were buying balloons -- from the vendor when the cylinder suddenly exploded.

Five children died on the spot, said the police and fire service officials. Two more children subsequently died during treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The vendor set up shop near electric goods store, said Md Sohel, 25, a rickshaw-puller who was injured in the blast.

“I saw a balloon vendor refilling a cylinder as it had run out of gas. I heard someone else say the cylinder woud explode because of the way he was filling it up and the blast took place moments later,” he said.

Sayeed was injured in the incident and was placed under arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital

He is currently being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital under police watch, said Inspector Deepak.

