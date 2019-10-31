Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 12:18 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 12:18 AM BdST
Police have arrested a vendor after the explosion of a gas cylinder he used to inflate balloons killed six children in Dhaka’s Rupnagar.
The vendor, Abu Sayeed, was also injured along with at least 16 others in the blast near Shialbari slum on Wednesday afternoon.
He was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation when police arrested him in the night.
“He was using the cylinder illegally,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Moshtaque Ahmed said.
