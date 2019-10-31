HC orders govt to release 121 children convicted by mobile courts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 05:10 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to immediately release children below the age of 12 who are being held at correctional centres after being convicted of crimes by mobile courts.
The court also granted six-month bail to children aged between 13 and 18 years and ordered the government to secure their release with the assent of juvenile justice courts.
Magistrates were also directed to make separate files on the cases against the children convicted by the mobile courts and submit them to the High Court within seven working days.
Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder issued the rule on its own accord based on a report carried by the Prothom Alo newspaper.
Mobile courts conducted by RAB sentenced 121 children to jail between May 3 and Aug 10 this year. They were subsequently sent to the child development centres in Tongi and Jashore to serve their terms, according to the report.
Of them, 28 are aged 17; 26 aged 16; 20 aged 15; 16 aged 14; 11 aged 12; and seven aged 13. Moreover, 12 of the convicted children are aged between 8 and 11.
Barrister Md Abdul Halim and Advocate Ishrat Hasan placed the newspaper report before the court seeking a ruling.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi dies in alleged Myanmar border guard fire in Teknaf
- Police start case against balloon vendor over fatal cylinder blast in Rupnagar
- RAB detains DSCC Councillor Monju on extortion charges, raids office and home
- Another child dies in Rupnagar gas cylinder explosion
- Abused Bangladeshi housemaids struggle for justice at home
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- 163 people with special needs get jobs in 5 years after PFDA training
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
- ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets
Most Read
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- US releases Baghdadi raid video, warns of likely retribution attack
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- Finance Minister Kamal faults GP, Robi for futile talks to end pay dispute
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- ACC to question Dhaka Bank MD Mahbub over 'corruption'
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday