HC orders govt to release 121 children convicted by mobile courts

The court also granted six-month bail to children aged between 13 and 18 years and ordered the government to secure their release with the assent of juvenile justice courts.

Magistrates were also directed to make separate files on the cases against the children convicted by the mobile courts and submit them to the High Court within seven working days.

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder issued the rule on its own accord based on a report carried by the Prothom Alo newspaper.

Mobile courts conducted by RAB sentenced 121 children to jail between May 3 and Aug 10 this year. They were subsequently sent to the child development centres in Tongi and Jashore to serve their terms, according to the report.

Of them, 28 are aged 17; 26 aged 16; 20 aged 15; 16 aged 14; 11 aged 12; and seven aged 13. Moreover, 12 of the convicted children are aged between 8 and 11.

Barrister Md Abdul Halim and Advocate Ishrat Hasan placed the newspaper report before the court seeking a ruling.