Govt clarifies pension for deceased public servants’ families after full payment
Published: 31 Oct 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 08:23 PM BdST
Spouse and children with disabilities, if there is any, of retired public servants will get pension after their death even if the retirees had drawn the full money, the government has clarified.
The Finance Division came up with the clarification in a circular dated Oct 28.
In a circular on Oct 8 last year, the government had said a public servant will be entitled to certain pension facilities even if they had drawn the full amount.
The latest circular cleared the issue, entitling their spouse and children with disabilities to the facilities mentioned in the previous circular.
They will also get medical and festival allowances as per a circular issued on Aug 3, 2017.
The government introduced the option for its employees to draw the full amount of their pension at a time in 1994.
It changed the rules in 2017, making it compulsory to keep 50 percent of the pension money with the government.
A public servant, who has drawn the full pension money in line with the previous option, will get at least Tk 3,000 pension monthly from 15 years after their retirement now.
The government also gives 5 percent yearly increment on the amount.
