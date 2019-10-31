Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 02:22 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 02:22 AM BdST
The eight defendants in a case over the 2016 terror attack on Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka’s Gulshan have pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the carnage.
They defended themselves with written statements while two also gave speech in Dhaka’s Ant-Terrorism Special Tribunal on Wednesday.
Judge Mohammad Mojibur Rahman set Nov 6 to start the closing arguments in the case.
The court finished recording testimonies of 113 witnesses on Oct 27 with Investigation Officer Humayun Kabir, an inspector with the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, being the last one.
In his testimony, investigator Humayun said the militants targeted Holey Artisan bakery to make their presence in Bangladesh known to the world and soil the country’s image in order to establish radical Islamic rule.
Out of the 21 suspects he identified, 13 have been killed in raids at different times and the eight remaining accused are behind bars.
The 13 killed in raids include the five killed in the assault to free hostages from the eatery.
The young militants killed 22 people, including 17 foreigners and two police officers, in the attack on July 1, 2016.
On Wednesday, Jahangir and Mizan gave verbal statements.
Jahangir, hailing from Gaibandha, said he was a member of the Middle East-based radical group Islamic State and was involved in the 2015 murder of Japanese national Kunio Hoshi in Rangpur.
He also said he first joined Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB in 2002 and then the IS through its leaders Tamim Chowdhury and Sarwar Jahan when “Khilfat was declared in Syria”.
Tamim, Sarwar and Marzan are among the 13 killed in different anti-terrorism raids.
Accused Mizan claimed in his speech he was not the militant suspect named in the case, but a fish trader from Bogura.
Public Prosecutor Md Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir said he hoped the verdict would be delivered this year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
- ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets
- HC scraps arms case trial against octogenarian Rabeya Khatun after 16 years
- ACC seeks bank details of over 400 individuals from BB
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on 11 PWD officials
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday
- Balloon gas cylinder blast in Dhaka kills five, injures 14
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- BNP leader Giasuddin Quader jailed for 3 years over ‘assassination threats’ against Hasina
Most Read
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years
- Magical Messi sends Barcelona top in Valladolid rout