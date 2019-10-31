Drugs, firearms, sexual stimulants seized from Councillor Monju’s office, home

The Rapid Action Battalion conducted the operation on the offices and home of Monju at Tikatuli in Dhaka shortly after arresting him on charges of extortion on Thursday.

The councillor’s car driver 'Sajjad' was also arrested in the raid, said Lt Col Shafi Ullah Bulbul, commanding officer of RAB-3.

Monju, the councillor of ward No. 39, is an 'honorary member' of the Awami League's Wari unit. He was also a member of the ruling party's Dhaka metropolitan committee.

RAB seized liquor, yaba pills and weapons in a raid on the offices of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward Councillor Moinul Haque Monju on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Monju grabbed the headlines at different times for alleged extortion at Tikatuli's Rajdhani Supermarket and New Rajdhani Supermarket, land grabbing and running a drug cartel. He has consistently denied these allegations.

But Monju once again came under the spotlight after the government launched a drive to eliminate corruption within the ranks of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

He is also among the 21 councillors to have been served show-cause notices by the DSCC for their repeated absence from meetings.

A businessman named Kazi Md Rony from the Rajdhani Supermarket started a case with the Wari police on Wednesday, said Bulbul.

Councillor Monju had demanded Tk 200,000 from him and threatened him if he would not pay the money, said Rony in the complaint.

"After learning about the case, the RAB began to investigate and found that many such allegations had piled up against the councillor. Based on this, he was arrested today, ” said the RAB-3 commanding officer.

First, the RAB raided the offices of the counsellor and seized pistols, drugs and sexual stimulants from there.

Locals gathered outside his office when the RAB began its operation while many distributed sweets among themselves to celebrate Monju's apprehension.

Later, RAB took Monju to his four storey-building at Hatkhola. The elite police unit raided the building for two hours and seized liquor, beer and passport. Some land documents and papers were also found there.

During the raid on the house, a woman named Sumi Begum identified herself as Monju's relative and told bdnews24.com, “His wife, two sons and a daughter have been living in the United States for about 18 years. Monju himself regularly travels to America. "

After his mother's death, his father Azizul Haq lives in Golapbagh with his second wife.

Driver Sajjad used to live in Monju’s home.

Bulbul said, "Monju has no legitimate means of earnings. Terrorism and extortion are sources of his income. He allegedly sends money to the US via hundi. "

After arresting Monju, RAB received at least fifty complaints against him, he added.

Apart from the case filed against him on Wednesday, there are two more extortion cases involving Tk 80 million against the councillor.