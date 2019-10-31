Bangladeshi dies in alleged Myanmar border guard fire in Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 03:17 PM BdST
The Border Guard Police or BGP of Myanmar has allegedly shot dead a Bangladeshi fisherman in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
Another man was injured in the incident that took place on the banks of the Naf River along the Jhimongkhali border in the Upazila's Howaikang Union around 4 am on Thursday, said BGB's Teknaf-2 Battalion chief Lt Col Faisal Hasan Khan.
The dead man was identified as Nur Mohammad, 35, a resident of east Maheshkhalipara in Howaikang Union. The injured Abul Kalam, 30, hails from the same neighbourhood. He has been admitted to a hospital.
“Nur Mohammed died instantly after the Myanmar border guards opened fire on them. Kalam too was injured in the shooting. Teknaf police recovered the body of Nur.”
A fomal rejoinder will be sent to the BGP seeking an explanation for the incident, said BGB official Faisal.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi dies in alleged Myanmar border guard fire in Teknaf
- Police start case against balloon vendor over fatal cylinder blast in Rupnagar
- RAB detains DSCC Councillor Monju on extortion charges, raids office and home
- Another child dies in Rupnagar gas cylinder explosion
- Abused Bangladeshi housemaids struggle for justice at home
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- 163 people with special needs get jobs in 5 years after PFDA training
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
- ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets
Most Read
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- US releases Baghdadi raid video, warns of likely retribution attack
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on 11 PWD officials
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges