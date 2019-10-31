Bangladeshi dies in alleged Myanmar border guard fire in Teknaf

Another man was injured in the incident that took place on the banks of the Naf River along the Jhimongkhali border in the Upazila's Howaikang Union around 4 am on Thursday, said BGB's Teknaf-2 Battalion chief Lt Col Faisal Hasan Khan.



The dead man was identified as Nur Mohammad, 35, a resident of east Maheshkhalipara in Howaikang Union. The injured Abul Kalam, 30, hails from the same neighbourhood. He has been admitted to a hospital.





Nur and Kalam went fishing on the Bangladeshi part of the Naf River early in the morning, said Howaikang Union Parishad Chairman Nur Ahmad Anowari.“Nur Mohammed died instantly after the Myanmar border guards opened fire on them. Kalam too was injured in the shooting. Teknaf police recovered the body of Nur.”A fomal rejoinder will be sent to the BGP seeking an explanation for the incident, said BGB official Faisal.