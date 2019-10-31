Another child dies in Rupnagar gas cylinder explosion

The child, identified only as ‘Nihar’, 7, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit early Thursday, said Inspector Md Bacchu Mia of DMCH’s police outpost.

He lived with his family in Rupnagar’s Shialbari slum.

A total of seven children have died so far in the incident while another 17 are being treated for injuries.

A cylinder placed on a van of a balloon vendor went off outside a branch of Monipur High School on Road No. 11 on Wednesday afternoon

The van was surrounded by a lot of people -- some of whom were buying balloons -- when the cylinder suddenly exploded, the police said, citing witnesses.