Another child dies in Rupnagar gas cylinder explosion
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 11:08 AM BdST
Another child has died in hospital after a gas cylinder used to inflate balloons exploded near a slum in Dhaka’s Rupnagar Residential Area.
The child, identified only as ‘Nihar’, 7, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit early Thursday, said Inspector Md Bacchu Mia of DMCH’s police outpost.
He lived with his family in Rupnagar’s Shialbari slum.
A total of seven children have died so far in the incident while another 17 are being treated for injuries.
A cylinder placed on a van of a balloon vendor went off outside a branch of Monipur High School on Road No. 11 on Wednesday afternoon
The van was surrounded by a lot of people -- some of whom were buying balloons -- when the cylinder suddenly exploded, the police said, citing witnesses.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Another child dies in Rupnagar gas cylinder explosion
- Abused Bangladeshi housemaids struggle for justice at home
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- 163 people with special needs get jobs in 5 years after PFDA training
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
- ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets
- HC scraps arms case trial against octogenarian Rabeya Khatun after 16 years
- ACC seeks bank details of over 400 individuals from BB
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
Most Read
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- India moves to divide Jammu and Kashmir state despite protests, attacks
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday
- US releases Baghdadi raid video, warns of likely retribution attack
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- BNP leader Giasuddin Quader jailed for 3 years over ‘assassination threats’ against Hasina