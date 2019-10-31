ACC to attach former Khaleda aide Falu’s assets worth over Tk 3bn
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 04:43 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission is set to confiscate over Tk 3 billion worth of assets belonging to the BNP chairperson's former adviser Mohammad Mosaddek Ali, popularly known as Falu, in a case involving the acquisition of illegal wealth.
Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Pradhan moved to attach the assets in line with a court order on Thursday, said ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
The impugned movable assets include 9.3 million shares of Roza Properties Ltd valued at Tk 930 million. He is the managing director of the company.
Falu also owns a 20 percent stake in Rakin Development Company BD Ltd worth Tk 2 billion in the stock market.
The authorities are moving to seize his shares worth Tk 2 million in Roza Entertain FZE, Tk 2.94 million as director of Roza Investment LLC and the money being kept in Roza Properties’ account with IFIC Bank.
The anti-graft watchdog has also put under attachment 23 percent of a commercial plot worth nearly Tk 500 million in the capital's Kakrail, said Pranab.
The ACC prosecuted Falu for amassing illegal wealth in a case filed on May 15, 2017. Later that year, he was implicated along with his wife Mahbuba Sultana in another case on the same charges.
The ACC approved the charges of accumulating illegal wealth of around Tk 220 million and providing false information against the couple on Jan 21 this year. A Dhaka court subsequently ordered a freeze on the couple's movable and immovable assets.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi dies in alleged Myanmar border guard fire in Teknaf
- Police start case against balloon vendor over fatal cylinder blast in Rupnagar
- RAB detains DSCC Councillor Monju on extortion charges, raids office and home
- Another child dies in Rupnagar gas cylinder explosion
- Abused Bangladeshi housemaids struggle for justice at home
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- 163 people with special needs get jobs in 5 years after PFDA training
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
- ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets
Most Read
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- US releases Baghdadi raid video, warns of likely retribution attack
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- Finance Minister Kamal faults GP, Robi for futile talks to end pay dispute
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- ACC to question Dhaka Bank MD Mahbub over 'corruption'
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday