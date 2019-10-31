163 people with special needs get jobs in 5 years after PFDA training
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 02:29 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 02:29 AM BdST
The Parents Forum for Differently Able-Vocational Training Center (PFDA-VTC) has provided jobs to 163 people with special needs including autism and developmental disorders in five years after training them.
Founder and chairman of the organisation Sajida Rahman Danny said their aim was to nurture, develop capacity of persons with special needs and to mainstream them in society and let them live with dignity.
She was speaking at the fifth founding anniversary of the PFDA-VTC Trust in Dhaka, said a press release on Wednesday. The centre, which was the first of its kind, was founded in 2014.
Principal Coordinator of SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office Abul Kalam Azad, Resident Diplomatic Representative at Aga Khan Development Network in Bangladesh Munir M Murali, Secretary to the social welfare ministry Juena Aziz and Country Representative of the UNDP Sudipto Mukherjee spoke on the occasion.
It is a legally registered non-profit social welfare organisation in Bangladesh that provides learning opportunity and promotes methods to empower through skill building to young adult and adult persons with autism and developmental disorders so they utilise their potentials and take part in mainstream society.
“We pledge to create independent and practical living of our students by enhancing their learning abilities. We also ensure suitable employment for them in the mainstream workforce to create an inclusive society for all and can have a life with dignity,” Danny said.
The principal coordinator extolled the role of the trust and stressed a change in “mindset” of the people towards disability.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
- ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets
- HC scraps arms case trial against octogenarian Rabeya Khatun after 16 years
- ACC seeks bank details of over 400 individuals from BB
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on 11 PWD officials
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday
- Balloon gas cylinder blast in Dhaka kills five, injures 14
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- BNP leader Giasuddin Quader jailed for 3 years over ‘assassination threats’ against Hasina
Most Read
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years
- Magical Messi sends Barcelona top in Valladolid rout