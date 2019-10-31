163 people with special needs get jobs in 5 years after PFDA training

Founder and chairman of the organisation Sajida Rahman Danny said their aim was to nurture, develop capacity of persons with special needs and to mainstream them in society and let them live with dignity.

She was speaking at the fifth founding anniversary of the PFDA-VTC Trust in Dhaka, said a press release on Wednesday. The centre, which was the first of its kind, was founded in 2014.

Principal Coordinator of SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office Abul Kalam Azad, Resident Diplomatic Representative at Aga Khan Development Network in Bangladesh Munir M Murali, Secretary to the social welfare ministry Juena Aziz and Country Representative of the UNDP Sudipto Mukherjee spoke on the occasion.

The initiative of the Parents Forum is also to ensure implementation of SDG Goals 4, 8, 10 and 11 where the rights of persons with disabilities for inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of life-long learning opportunities, sustainable economic growth, promoting the social, economic and political inclusion are ensured.

It is a legally registered non-profit social welfare organisation in Bangladesh that provides learning opportunity and promotes methods to empower through skill building to young adult and adult persons with autism and developmental disorders so they utilise their potentials and take part in mainstream society.

“We pledge to create independent and practical living of our students by enhancing their learning abilities. We also ensure suitable employment for them in the mainstream workforce to create an inclusive society for all and can have a life with dignity,” Danny said.

The principal coordinator extolled the role of the trust and stressed a change in “mindset” of the people towards disability.