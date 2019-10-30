Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’

She reacted to the BNP’s criticism of the crackdown, which the party says the government is showing off, at a media conference at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday on her recent Azerbaijan tour to attend the 18th NAM Summit.

The government launched the crackdown through the busting of illegal casinos at sporting clubs last month.

Most of those who have been arrested or faced action during the crackdown belong to the ruling Awami League’s affiliates.

A journalist asked for Hasina’s take on the allegation brought by the BNP tha the crackdown is “nothing but eyewash” and the government should step down “acknowledging its failures”.

“Wait and see if it’s eyewash,” Hasina replied.

“Why would I for eyewash? It doesn’t matter to me whether the criminals are close to me. We are catching whoever is involved with rings of criminals. The BNP is adept at this eyewash business,” she quipped.

She claimed BNP founder Ziaur Rahman introduced corruption to Bangladesh and HM Ershad took it a step further before Khaleda “opened a shop of corruption”.

Hasina said the BNP’s top leaders had been punished for corruption and the time for the “small-time leaders” of the party would also come.

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is in jail after her conviction in two corruption cases. Her son and the party’s Senior Vice-Chairman Tarique Rahman has been staying in London for over a decade with up to life term imprisonment on his head for different charges, including corruption and money laundering.

Recently, a court sentenced BNP Joint Secretary General Harunur Rashid MP for selling a vehicle imported with the privileges for members of parliament in a breach of rules.

Hasina reportedly had provided the Anti-Corruption Commission with a list of 100 people involved in graft, a journalist said and asked her whether she had other such lists.

Hasina refused to reveal the information, but cited an instance where she said a newspaper editor had demanded a sum of money from the chairman of a bank.

The editor threatened the bank chairman to “ruin his life by publishing reports”, the prime minister said.

“I am sure you would not want to hear the name now. You will know it when it is revealed,” she said.