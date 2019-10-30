SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday
Supreme Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2019 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 05:41 PM BdST
The top court is expected to deliver a verdict on former Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam's appeal against his death sentence for war crimes in 1971 on Thursday.
A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on July 10 deferred the verdict for further deliberation (CAV) after hearing the arguments of both sides in the case.
The other members of the bench are Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Justice Zinat Ara and Justice Md Nuruzzaman.
This is the 10th appeal to the top court against the verdict of International Crimes Tribunal.
He filed an appeal seeking acquittal in the case within a month of the verdict. The Appellate Division subsequently ordered him to submit summary of his appeal on Aug 13, 2017.
The appeal hearing was scheduled for Oct 10, 2017 but the lawyer of the convicted leader pleaded for more time. But the case appeared on the apex court’s hearing list on Apr 10 after one and a half years.
Azharul, along with Jamaat and Chhatra Sangha activists, collaborated with the Pakistan Army and attacked villages around Jharhuar Beel on Apr 17, 1971.
They torched and looted houses and killed over 1,200 Hindus. Another 200 Hindus were detained and later killed at an undisclosed location. The incident is said to be the single biggest act of genocide in the war.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP leader Giasuddin Quader jailed for 3 years over ‘assassination threats’ against Hasina
- Garment workers protest for back pay in Gazipur
- Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Greece, Bangladesh discuss efforts to broaden economic relations
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- DU students protest accommodation crisis in dormitories
- Three killed in Sitakunda ‘shootout’
Most Read
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Shakib ‘extremely sad’ after ICC ban for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- Onion prices will come down soon: PM Hasina
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years